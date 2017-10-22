UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway is partially open east of Revelstoke

There is snow at higher elevations on the Trans-Canada Highway. (Drive BC Cams)

UPDATE: 4:10 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is now partially open after a collision had it shut down about 60 kilometres east of Revelstoke Sunday afternoon, says Drive BC.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

An accident 60 kilometres east of Revelstoke has closed the Trans-Canada Highway.

Drive BC reports that an ambulance was at the scene around 3 p.m.

Some users on Twitter said that a helicopter had also attended the scene.

An earlier semi rollover about 60 kilometres west of Golden had shut the highway down earlier Sunday. That area has been cleared and is reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE: 11:51 a.m.

Drivers involved in a semi rollover west of Golden are safe, says a bystander.

The accident has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway about 60 kilometres west of Golden.

According to an update from Drive BC just before noon, the highway is estimated to open at 2 p.m PDT.

UPDATE: 11:38 a.m.

A semi rollover has closed the Trans-Canada Highway about 60 kilometres west of Golden.

The highway is estimated to open at 1 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Golden following a motor vehicle incident. Drive BC is reporting that both directions of the highway are closed 60 kilometres west of Golden and no detour is available.

An assessment is in progress and there is no estimate time of opening.