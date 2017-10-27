UPDATE: Suspect still at large following brazen daylight shooting in Abbotsford

Victim in his 30s in stable condition in hospital

A shooting victim is in stable condition, recovering in hospital after being wounded in a brazen rush-hour shooting in Abbotsford Friday evening.

The man in his 30s is well-known to police and the shooting has all the hallmarks of being gang-related, according to Const. Ian MacDonald.

Abbotsford police responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Bradner Road and Townshipline Road at 5:25 p.m. Shortly after, the release says, the victim arrived at “the emergency room of an area hospital.”

It appears that hospital was Mission Memorial, which was in lockdown with at least 10 police vehicles on scene from both the RCMP and Abbotsford Police Department.

A mini van is parked nearby was riddled with apparent bullet holes.

Police do not have any suspects but are collecting surveillance footage and speaking to witnesses, MacDonald said.

Identifying the suspect may depend on whether the victim chooses to cooperate with the investigation, he said.

The shooting has all the hallmarks of being drug and gang related, he said.

“Basically, this brazen kind of middle of the street shooting for no other apparent reason – not that there would be a good reason to have a shoot out – but everything’s pointing at gangs and drugs.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call APD at 604-859-5225 or text 222973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.