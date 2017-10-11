UPDATE: Rutland grow-op fire under investigation

Emergency crews doused a fire in the attic and rear deck of a marijuana grow op

UDPATE: 6:42 p.m.

Two people have been displaced from a home in Rutland, but escaped injury after a fire in the rear deck and attic of a house in the 400 block of McDonald Rd. in Rutland that was home to a marijuana grow op.

The cause of the fire that broke out around 9 p.m. Wednesday night is under investigation and has not been determined.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of flames coming from the side of a house and the first arriving officer reported visible smoke and flames coming from the rear of the structure.

One resident was home at the time of the fire.

Crews were pulled back to a defensive position as the structure was identified as a marijuana grow operation. Upon further investigation it was confirmed that the grow operation had been dismantled and power had been cut to the residence days earlier.

Crews entered and were able to extinguish the fire which was contained to the rear deck and the attic of the structure.

Emergency Social Services was contacted and will look after the two residents that have been displaced.

Three engines, one rescue, a command vehicle and a safety officer including 16 fire personnel responded to the incident.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check your smoke alarms.

UPDATE: 9:48 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene of a blaze at a home on McDonald Road to find smoke and flame coming from the roof of the residence.

Platoon Captain Scott Clark says crews did a full walk around of the house and before entering discovered a marijuana grow operation, at which point all firefighters were pulled back from the structure.

“RCMP arrived and were able to speak with the owner of the house and the owner did confirm it was a grow-op and the power was cut a few days earlier.”

Fire crews were able to enter the home and extinguish the flames.

“It seems it was a minor fire in the attic of the home,” says Clark. “It isn’t a major fire, but getting at it is a bit tricky right now, they are having trouble access it.”

The owner was the only person inside the residence at the time of the incident and was able to escape safely.

The cause of the fire is not known and is currently under investigation.

Emergency crews are on scene of a house fire at 425 McDonald Road in Rutland.

The blaze was first reported just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to those on scene the residents were able to safely leave the home before fire crews arrived.

Multiple emergency crews are in attendance and the area of McDonald Road and Leathead Road is blocked to traffic.

BC Ambulance is on scene.

More to come.