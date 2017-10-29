Update: Reserve chute saves skydiverâ€™s life

A male skydiver was injured after crashing at the Salmon Arm Airport

A BC Ambulance helicopter lands at the Salmon Arm Airport as part of emergency efforts to help a man injured in a possible skydiving accident Sunday afternoon. - Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

One person has survived a skydiving accident at the Salmon Arm Airport on Sunday afternoon.

In a message to the Observer, Rick Scott, from Skydive Salmon Arm confirmed the incident and says the man involved was taken to hospital in Kelowna but is expected to make a full recovery.

“I would like to let you know that one of our highly experienced jumpers was injured today,” writes Scott. “He had a main parachute malfunction but his reserve parachute saved his life, however he sustained a broken pelvis from a hard landing.”

At approximately 12:30 p.m., Oct. 29, BC Ambulance was called out and a medical airlift was requested for an incident involving a skydiver.

Scott says he is thankful for the community’s concern.

Initial reports had indicated an adult male skydiver has been hurt after his parachute only partially deployed.

An Observer reporter on the scene witnessed one patient being transported by ambulance from the south end of the airport to the terminal building, where the air ambulance helicopter was waiting. The helicopter took off heading south towards Kelowna.

