UPDATE: Queensborough Bridge to be opened this afternoon

Power in the area will be out for an indeterminate time

The Queensborough Bridge is expected to reopen by 2:30 p.m., according to New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote.

Crews are working to open the Queensborough Bridge within the next hour.

The Queensborough Bridge has been shut down for hours on Wednesday, following an early morning electrical fire.

The New Westminster bridge closure is continuing to snarl traffic in the area, hours after the fire broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Drivers are being advised to take alternate routes through Richmond and Delta.

According to officials, there is no estimate time for power to be restored to the area. Earlier this morning, they had estimated 8-10 hours.

New Westminster is the only municipality in Metro Vancouver where the electricity is not run by BC Hydro.

Officials say the bridge may re-open by noon.

