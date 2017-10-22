Update: Police expand search in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Examination continues in Silver Creek, while another search happens between Salmon Arm and Enderby

RCMP continue their search of the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road on Sunday, Oct. 22, after confirming they had located human remains there yesterday.-image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

The RCMP search of the property in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road is continuing for a fourth day following the revelation that human remains were discovered on the property.

The entire property remains cordoned off with police tape and monitored by officers. The area where a backhoe was seen digging on Friday remains surrounded by black landscaping fabric and now tents have been placed in the area.

The police have not released any further details about the human remains located on the property.

In addition, another police search has been taking place that is in conjunction with the search in Silver Creek.

On Wednesday, Oct. 20 and Thursday, Oct. 21, RCMP officers were conducting a search of the roadside and a nearby wooded area on Springbend Road, between Salmon Arm and Enderby.

“The search on Springbend is related to the search at the property which is located in the 2200 block of Salmon River Road,” says Cpl. Dan Moskaluk, RCMP media spokesperson.

On Wednesday, Maureen Hansen, who lives on Springbend Road, saw one police officer and police dog conducting searches up and down the side of Springbend Road between Castle Road and Highway 97B.

“Across from our place there is another house and some bush area, and they took the dog into that wooded piece as well,” says Hansen.

On Thursday morning, three RCMP SUVs, one marked and two unmarked arrived and parked near the Hansen’s driveway. There were a total of six officers on scene. Hansen says they stood shoulder to shoulder, three on one side of the road and three on the other and did a search pattern that included the roadside ditches.

One of the officers also had a camera and was taking photos.

As well, Hansen says a neighbour had dug up an old tree stump and left it on their property by the side of the road.

“On Thursday they were right in there, officer on their hands and knees digging under that stump,” she says.

Hansen says they did not see police search any residences or properties on Springbend Road, and the police did not speak to them.

“Of course we knew what was going on in Silver Creek at that point so it was very disconcerting. It gives you a really uncomfortable feeling.”