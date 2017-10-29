Update: One person injured and one person dead after early morning shooting

Update: RCMP have confirmed that an early morning shooting left one person injured and one person dead. 100 Mile RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating.

The RCMP were called to a residence on the 6800 Block of Highway 24 at 10:01 a.m.

According to the release “there they found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and one person deceased. The injured person has been taken to hospital for medical attention.”

It further states “the investigation is ongoing and police have reason to believe that everyone involved are known to each other and there is no fear to the general public.

The BC Coroners Service will now have conduct of the investigation and the police will not be releasing any further details at this time.”

Original story: A firearm-involved police incident on Hwy. 24 has ended with a victim in hospital and the coroner en route, according to 100 Mile RCMP.

Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen confirmed that the police incident had shut down Hwy. 24 near Fawn Creek Road for approximately 1.5 hours.

“The perpetrator is currently at scene and we have the coroner en route,” Nielsen said. “The victim has been taken to 100 Mile Hospital and he’s in stable condition.”

More to come.