UPDATE: Nanaimo RCMP will search house to determine cause of blaze

Police have taken over investigation of a fire that destroyed a house on the 2100 block of Nanaimo River Road.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP is requesting a search warrant to re-enter the home to try to determine the cause of the Tuesday night fire.

Investigators say the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, but believe a man lived there and police are looking to locate him and speak to him.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

