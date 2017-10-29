UPDATE: Multiple power outages affecting Surrey, Langley

Two areas in Surrey and Langley are without power as of Sunday afternoon.
Just before noon on Sunday, Oct. 29th, B.C. Hydro crews responded to a power outage affecting customers around 232nd Street and 72nd Avenue in Langley. A tree that fell down on power lines knocked out power for 983 customers in the area.
Then at 1:10 p.m., crews responded to a second power outage in Cloverdale. That power outage has affected nearly 2,500 residents. B.C. Hydro has reported that a tree also knocked out over power lines in that area.
A weather warning was issued on Saturday for windy conditions across the Lower Mainland.
To keep up to date on power outages, visit B.C. Hydro’s website.