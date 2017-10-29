A screenshot of the power outages affecting nearly 2,500 residents in Cloverdale.

UPDATE: Multiple power outages affecting Surrey, Langley

Over 3,000 people are without power in Clayton Heights and Langley according to B.C. Hydro

  • Sun Oct 29th, 2017 12:00am
  • News

Two areas in Surrey and Langley are without power as of Sunday afternoon.

Just before noon on Sunday, Oct. 29th, B.C. Hydro crews responded to a power outage affecting customers around 232nd Street and 72nd Avenue in Langley. A tree that fell down on power lines knocked out power for 983 customers in the area.

Then at 1:10 p.m., crews responded to a second power outage in Cloverdale. That power outage has affected nearly 2,500 residents. B.C. Hydro has reported that a tree also knocked out over power lines in that area.

A weather warning was issued on Saturday for windy conditions across the Lower Mainland.

To keep up to date on power outages, visit B.C. Hydro’s website.

www.facebook.com

Most Read