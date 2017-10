A multi-vehicle collision has halted traffic on the Agassiz Rosedale Bridge. First responders are on the scene.

UPDATE: An earlier multi-vehicle accident has been cleared but there are still delays crossing the Agassiz-Rosedale Bridge.

A collision involving three to four vehicles on Highway 9 at the Agassiz Rosedale Bridge caused extreme backups into and out of Agassiz. Both Agassiz RCMP, the Agassiz fire department as well as the Popkum fire department were on the scene.

Updates to come.