UPDATE: More searchers out looking for missing mushroom picker near Nanaimo

Search and rescue personnel from all over the Island are looking for 73-year-old Faye Hanson

Searchers have found no sign of a senior who went out to pick mushrooms and didn’t return.

According to Nanaimo RCMP, about 35-40 search and rescue personnel from all over the Island are looking for 73-year-old Faye Hanson.

She left to pick mushrooms on Sunday, Oct. 22 at about noon and her vehicle was discovered near Timberlands and Ninatti roads on Monday, Oct. 23 at about 10:30 a.m.

An RCMP police dog and search dogs are out looking, helicopter search support has been requested for a second day and a mounted unit is covering the more hilly terrain.

“If somebody wants to help out they’re more than welcome to help out, but first and foremost they have to check in, ” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “Secondly they have to be prepared for the environment, which includes food, proper clothing, footwear and preferably a hand-held GPS device. If you don’t have that stuff, don’t come down.”

Police are asking hunters to be aware that search personnel and dogs are in the area.