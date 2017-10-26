UPDATE: Marine rescue on Okanagan Lake false alarm

UPDATE:
Emergency crews left the Kelowna Yacht Club by boat to search the waters of Okanagan Lake for a man who reportedly fell in the water.
However it appears the incident was a false alarm. Crews did not find a man in the water.
———-
RCMP are currently stationed on the W.R. Bennet Bridge after a man was witnessed falling in the water.
A marine rescue has been called out on Okanagan Lake.
The incident was first reported about noon.
The Capital News has a reporter headed to the scene and will have more information to come.