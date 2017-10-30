The scene of a reported Surrey stabbing. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

UPDATE: Man arrested after Surrey stabbing

Police say suspect and victim, both in their 30s, knew one another

NEWTON – A 30-year-old man has been arrested after another was stabbed in the neck and arm in Surrey Sunday night.

Surrey RCMP were called to the incident, in the 14300-block of 72nd Avenue, just before 8 p.m.

A witness at the scene said the man had a serious stabbing injury to his neck and described emergency responders keeping pressure on the wound.

The 34-year-old victim was taken to hospital but police say he’s expected to survive.

Surrey RCMP say the individuals knew one another and are not connecting the incident to the drug trade.

Police are preparing a report to Crown counsel.

