UPDATE: Life jacket saves manâ€™s life in marine rescue

Update: 11:05 a.m.

The operator of a cabin cruiser suffered slight hypothermia after being ejected from his vessel into the cold waters of Okanagan Lake on Sunday, moments before it crashed into the cliff edge of the shoreline in Peachland.

And it appears a life-jacket saved the man’s life, according to RCMP.

At about 5:20 p.m. last night emergency responders rushed to the scene of the marine incident, after reports were received of a boat collision with the shoreline of Okanagan Lake near Seclusion Bay Road.

Police have learned that the boat operator, and sole occupant of the 29 foot Maxum cabin cruiser, was thrown from his vessel while navigating in rough waters. After being ejected from his boat, the unmanned vessel reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed before colliding head on into the shoreline.

RCMP don’t doubt the boat operator is lucky to be alive.

“He was wearing a personal floatation device, which even in the cold waters, assisted him in being able to safely swim to the shore,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Once he reached the shores of Okanagan Lake, he was able to call 911 for assistance using his cellular device, which he reportedly kept in a water tight case in his pocket.”

The 35-year-old West Kelowna man was medically assessed and later released from hospital.

The nearly thirty foot long vessel sustained massive damages to its hull as a result of the collision.

Original:

A boat ran aground near Seclusion Bay Sunday night, prompting a watery rescue from Mounties.

Ambulance and fire crews attended the scene at around 6: 15 p.m. and helped those aboard to shore.

No word, as of yet, if anyone was adversely affected by the incident.

The Capital News will update as information becomes available.