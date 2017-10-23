Update: Highway closed at Ridley Island Road after crash

Highway 16 was shut down at Ridley Island Road in both directions following a two vehicle crash.

Both of the drivers were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, confirmed the Prince Rupert RCMP. Road conditions and weather were a contributing factor in the crash that is still under investigation.

Police received the call of the incident at 7:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. The road was closed for a short period of time, and traffic was backed up to near the Butze Rapids trail head.