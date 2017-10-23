(File photo)

Update: Highway closed at Ridley Island Road after crash

Prince Rupert RCMP called to two vehicle incident early Monday morning

Highway 16 was shut down at Ridley Island Road in both directions following a two vehicle crash.

Both of the drivers were taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, confirmed the Prince Rupert RCMP. Road conditions and weather were a contributing factor in the crash that is still under investigation.

Police received the call of the incident at 7:42 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 23. The road was closed for a short period of time, and traffic was backed up to near the Butze Rapids trail head.

