Update: Highway 19 northbound closed by downed power lines

Traffice diverted to highway 19A through Parksville as BC Hydro crews work to clear fallen tree

Traffic heading northbound on Highway 19 has been turned around after a tree knocked down a hydro pole. — J.R. Rardon photo

Highway 19 northbound remains closed after a fallen tree snapped a power pole and brought down power lines over the highway in Parksville.

While crews were busy clearing the first incident, more trees came down, according to an update from Drive BC Vancouver Island’s Twitter at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 17) . Drive BC initially estimated Highway 19 would reopen at noon.

As of 12:30 p.m., hydro crews were still on site clearing the incident.

The incident began at about 8:30 a.m., just north of the Highway 19A exit near the weigh station south of Parksville. Northbound traffic caught beyond the Highway 19A off-ramp was directed to turn around and proceed down the northbound on-ramp to detour onto Highway 19A.

The inland Island Highway was then closed northbound and traffic was diverted onto 19A, where it quickly backed up. Southbound traffic on Highway 19 has remained unaffected, though traffic has slowed as it passes the site of the downed wire.

BC Hydro had arrived and assessed the scene by 10 a.m. A crew member told The NEWS that workers were ready to begin clearing the tree, but had to wait for clearance that the downed lines were secure.

According to BC Hydro, there are power outages in both the Parksville and Qualicum Beach areas, affecting about 40 customers. Crews are currently on scene in Qualicum Beach, but there is no estimated time for the lights to be turned back on.

— NEWS Staff