UPDATE: Highway 1 now open following a rock slide

The Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Golden had been closed overnight

UPDATE: 12:42 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway between Golden and Revelstoke is now open, says Drive BC.

A rock slide hit the road about 55 kilometres west of Golden Tuesday night. Crews were cleaning it up this morning.

twitter.com

—-

UDDATE: 12:10 p.m.

A geotechnical assessment of the rock slide west of Golden is now complete, says Drive BC.

The work to clean up the rock slide has “progressed well” and the highway is now anticipated to open at 12:30 p.m. PST.

—-

UPDATE: 10:40 a.m.

Highway crews have started cleaning up a rock slide west of Golden.

The highway closed Tuesday evening after the slide hit the highway about 55 kilometres west of Golden.

The highway is anticipated to open at 3 p.m. MDT. There is no alternate route available.

tweet

—-

UPDATE: 8:55 a.m.

Geotechnical officials are at the site of a rock slide on the Trans-Canada Highway. According to Drive BC, they are assessing the site.

The highway closed Tuesday evening after the slide hit the highway about 55 kilometres west of Golden.

Motorists are reporting the slide is significant and the highway may be closed for hours.

The highway is anticipated to open at 3 p.m. MDT. There is no alternate route available.

—-

ORIGINAL: 6:30 a.m.

The Trans Canada Highway is closed in both directions between Revelstoke and Golden due to a rock slide.

The highway closed Tuesday evening after the slide hit the highway about 55 kilometres west of Golden.

DriveBC reports a Geotech is now on site completing an assessment.

Motorists are reporting the slide is significant and the highway may be closed for hours.

“Anticipated time of opening will be determined after assessment has been completed,” writes DriveBC.

“No alternate route available.”

tweet

The next update is expected at 9 a.m.