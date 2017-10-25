UPDATE: Fire destroys rural Langley garage full of â€˜high-endâ€™ cars

Dozens of high-end cars were destroyed in a large garage fire in Milner early Tuesday morning.

The first report of the fire may have come from an RCMP officer who noticed the glow in the sky around 3:30 a.m., according to assistant fire chief Pat Walker.

Firefighters arrived to find the building, in the 7200 block of 216th Street north of Glover Road, fully ablaze.

Two firehalls and four fire trucks responded, and managed to protect a home on the same property from being damaged, but the garage was a total loss.

Although a BC Ambulance crew was called to the scene, there were no injuries.

Due to the nearby propane tanks and heat emanating from the flames, firefighters used an aerial water streams to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials could not speculate on the exact value of the collector cars, but Walker said there were 30 to 40 in the building, as well as a motorhome.

He said the cars were “high end” and valuable.

A member of the family that owned the property was on scene Wednesday morning but declined to comment.

The remains of several cars could be seen under the debris of the collapsed roof.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and deputy chief Bruce Ferguson noted that crews were still extinguishing hotspots just before noon.

The investigation was put on hold later Wednesday due to the danger posed by some beams and a wall, which will need to be removed to make the area safe, said Walker.

“The building is being secured as we speak,” Walker said just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Insurers are also interested in investigating the scene.

The owner was not at home at the time of the fire, and is flying back from the United States.

www.youtube.com

– More to come