One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident near the 232nd Street interchange today.

A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway early this morning.

Langley RCMP confirmed attending an accident on the freeway near the 232nd Street interchange about 5:20 a.m. to find a man deceased on the scene.

The case has since been turned over by the RCMP freeway patrol, who remain on scene.

This eastbound crash, along with another near 208th Street this morning, caused massive backups for commuters.

twitter.com

• More to come