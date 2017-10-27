UPDATE: Elderly woman killed while crossing Scott Road in Surrey

Police say driver, passerby tried to save woman's life at scene

The scene of a fatal crash in Surrey Friday morning. (Photo: Shane Mackichan)

NEWTON – An elderly woman is dead after she was hit by a car while crossing Scott Road in Surrey on Friday morning.

RCMP say the pedestrian was hit around 7 a.m. in the 7700-block of Scott Road (120th Street). Police say the driver remained on scene and, along with passersby, did their best to help her until emergency first responders arrived.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle was travelling northbound on Scott Road when it struck the woman, who was crossing from the west side to the east side of Scott Road.

Surrey RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team (CCIT), with assistance from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS), is investigating the crash.

Investigators will be looking into whether poor visibility and distraction were among possible contributing factors.

At 10 a.m., police said Scott Road is still closed northbound from 76th to 80th Avenues, and traffic is down to one lane southbound.

Traffic in the area will be affected for an undetermined time and police suggest motorists avoid the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.