UPDATE: Crews called to house fire in northeast Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm fire crews managed to contain the fire damage to a home in the 1800 block of 28th Ave. NE after a 911 call came in on Friday at 8 a.m.

Four fire trucks were called to a home on 28th Ave. NE on Friday morning. - Image credit: Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer

Salmon Arm Fire Department Halls 2 & 3 responded to the report of residential structure fire and upon arrival crews found heavy smoke at rear of residence.

Fire Chief Brad Shirley says crews quickly located and knocked down the fire, containing it to one room and a portion of the exterior of the home.

“Although some smoke and water damage throughout the home, I credit the quick response and great work of our firefighters from preventing a much more serious fire,” Shirley says.

The sole occupant of the home was taken to hospital but was not suffering any serious injuries. The female resident was alerted to the fire by a neighbour, who called 911 and ensured she got out of the home safely.

The cause of the blaze currently is undetermined. Salmon Arm Fire Department investigators will be working with insurance company in determining a cause.

Firefighters were on scene for approx one-and-a-half hours.