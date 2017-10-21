UPDATE: Crash knocks out power to parts of Saanich

Saanich Police are trying to determine how a man was seriously injured on the 3400 block of Whittier Avenue early Thursday morning.

Saanich Police responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 1000 block of McKenzie Avenue west of Quadra Street at 7:25 a.m. Saturday. A BC Hydro power pole and power lines were compromised as a result of the crash.

BC Hydro is on the scene where crews have partially restored power in the area. They hope to restore power to remaining 1372 customers by 6 p.m.

The power outage has disrupted homes and businesses in the area; stores at Uptown were closed temporarily until approximately 12 p.m. when their power was restored. Details of the outage can be obtained through the BC Hydro website.

Traffic is unable to proceed along McKenzie Avenue near the scene of the crash. East-bound traffic on McKenzie Avenue is being diverted at Quadra Street; west-bound traffic is being diverted at Saanich Road.

No further information is available at this time. A follow-up release will be distributed once that section of McKenzie Avenue is available for travel.