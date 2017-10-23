UPDATE: City issues flood advisory due to extreme rainfall

A wind and rain warning was issued for Monday, Oct. 23 with possiblity of flash floods

The City of Prince Rupert has issued a flooding advisory due to extreme rain and higher than average tides.

The weather has caused a “significant surcharge in the city’s drainage system” the alert states.

The city is asking residents if they spot leaves or debris blocking a storm catch basin to safely remove it or to report it to the city. City crews are working into the evening to manage flood risks.

Environment Canada also warned that B.C.’s North Coast may experience 100 to 125 mm of rain on Monday and Tuesday.

An active frontal system is moving toward coastal sections of B.C.’s north, including Prince Rupert, and in front of the heavy rain were south-southeast winds blowing at 90 km/hour to 110 km/hour. By Monday evening, Environment Canada ended the wind warning.

“Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada stated in the alert.

By Monday, Oct. 23, evening, the weather system is expected to move to the Interior, only to return to the north on Tuesday to bring another downpour of 50 to 70 mm of rain.

The alert warns that the heavy rain could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads and “localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

The city is asking residents to call the after-hours line at (250) 624-3000 to report an issue.