UPDATE: Car rolls over coming around corner on Campbell River street

A witness said a car that rolled over onto its roof on Quinsam Road this afternoon was going fast.

A car rolled over coming down the hill on Quinsam Road today, Oct. 23 around 1 p.m. Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A witness said a car that rolled over onto its roof on Quinsam Road this afternoon was going fast.

“That car was absolutely flying. He was, I’d say, between 80 and 90 K,” said Larry Gudmundson. “The car was absolutely on two wheels by the fire hydrant and soon as he hit the pavement, he just flipped.”

Gudmundson was heading home heading southwest along Quinsam road which intersects with Highway 28. He quickly pulled over when he saw the vehicle coming around the corner.

“He was heading in my lane and I thought, ah, something’s gonna happen and I don’t want to get hit,” Gudmundson said.

The car rolled and landed on its roof coming down the hill on Quinsam Road around 1 p.m. today. Paramedics put the driver – who appeared to be conscious and moving – on a stretcher and loaded him into the ambulance.

A resident who has lived on that corner for five years said speeding cars on the Quinsam Road hill are common. Stephanie Elickus said she has complained to the city many times about the speeding on that road.

“They don’t slow down for nothing,” Elickus said.

She said it’s really scary when you consider the amount of kids coming down the hill combined with the speed of some drivers.

She said between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. there are dozens of people walking on that road, many of them school kids.

“And, of course, there’s dozens of people going to work (in their cars),” Elickus said.

“As far as that corner goes up there, I mean it hasn’t even hit winter yet and usually we see that lots. Usually they don’t flip like that.”

Elickus didn’t see the accident, she had just returned after a few minutes away to see the car on its roof. But she said, you can tell what happened

“Coming around that corner. If you hit…that shoulder’s soft…if you go up there right now and you’ll see probably half a foot of wet leaves. If he hit those wet leaves and you see his tires and he probably lost control here and he flipped,” she said.