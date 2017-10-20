UPDATE: Canada C3 makes tour stop in Nanaimo

Research icebreaker vessel on tour as part of Canada 150, stops in Harbour City on Saturday, Oct. 21

As part of Canada’s 150th anniversary, the Canada C3 has been touring the country. It will stop in Nanaimo on Saturday, Oct. 21. (Canada C3 website image)

A research icebreaker vessel touring Canada as part of 150th anniversary celebrations is scheduled to stop in Nanaimo on Saturday, Oct. 21.

The Canada C3, a 67-metre expedition vessel, is on a 150-day sailing tour which sees it travelling from Toronto to Victoria through the Northwest Passage “that is connecting Canadians from coast to coast to coast and inspiring a deeper understanding of our land, our peoples and the past, present and future of our country,” said a Nanaimo Port Authority press release.

RELATED: Musician entertains on Canada C3 expedition

RELATED: Canada C3 ship to dock in Nanoose Bay

The Canada C3 is in the midst of the final part of its 15-leg tour and it will travel from Campbell River to Victoria. While it was originally scheduled ot dock at the visiting vessel pier in downtown Nanaimo, the Canada C3 will now dock at the the Pacific Biological Station between 2 and 5 p.m. (3190 Hammond Bay Rd) Saturday.

There will be tours of the vessel.

The Canada C3 is the “signature project” for the country’s 150th anniversary of confederation and its journey concludes Oct. 28 in Victoria.

In all, the Canada C3 will have travelled over 23,000 kilometres.

WATCH: Nanaimo News Bulletin takes a short tour of the Canada C3 vessel