UPDATE: Armed suspect wanted in Victoria seen in Nanaimo

Michael Godolphin is wanted by Saanich Police. He is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, residents are advised to call 911. Submitted photos

A suspect who is considered armed and dangerous was seen in Nanaimo yesterday afternoon.

Michael Godolphin, suspected of shoplifting, brandishing a handgun and hijacking an electric bike in Saanich, was spotted at about noon Wednesday, Oct. 25, in the 6900 block of the Island Highway in the north end of the city.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said a man was seen with a teardrop tattoo and an electric bike.

“It looks like it probably was him…” O’Brien said. “So we did a lot of patrols; nothing. So we’re putting an advisory out that he may be in the area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Nanaimo RCMP also responded to a report Wednesday morning that a man matching the suspect’s description was at Port Place shopping centre; a man was detained who wasn’t Godolphin.

The alleged incidents in Saanich happened Tuesday, Oct. 24 at Saanich Centre. At about 1:30 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a possible fight. The altercation started when a London Drugs loss prevention officer stopped Godolphin outside the mall for allegedly shoplifting.

When confronted, Godolphin had allegedly brandished a black handgun and fled. He made it to the Lochside Trail where he’s believed to have hijacked a black Miele model electric bike, headed southbound.

Saanich Police responded in numbers to the initial altercation and searched the trail and surrounding area while neighbouring Reynolds Secondary went into a brief period of hold and secure.

“Saanich Police asked us to hold and secure, we locked the doors, but it only ended up being about 20 minutes when they let us know students could safely travel home,” said Reynolds principal Tom Aerts.

Godolphin is described as a white man, 5-foot-7, 175 pounds, with a shaved head. He has a tear drop tattoo near his right eye and a written tattoo that encircles the back sides of his neck. He was last seen wearing black Adidas straight leg pants with three white vertical stripes down the side, a black T-shirt, and a black hooded jacket with white writing on the chest.

As Godolphin is considered armed and dangerous, anyone who spots Godolphin should not approach him and should instead call 911 immediately.

Godolphin was charged as recently as Oct. 18 for possession of stolen property under $5,000. In September 2016 he was charged for assault with a weapon and for possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, as well as possession of controlled substances.

-files from Karl Yu/News Bulletin

-files from Travis Paterson/Black Press