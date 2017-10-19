UPDATE: â€˜Devastatedâ€™ mom says 14-year-old Surrey overdose victim loved being with friends

Video of Heaven Donnelly's overdose was circulating on Instagram, according to mother

SURREY — On Oct. 5, Ashlee Donnelly received a phone call that no parent should receive.

“I got a phone call that my daughter had passed away,” said Donnelly. “I was devastated.”

Surrey RCMP responded to a call on Thursday morning at 8:50 a.m. regarding a 14-year-old girl in distress on the 13300 block of 103A street.

That girl was Heaven Donnelly.

Heaven was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival to hospital.

According to her mom, there was a video of her overdosing on Instagram.

“They were laughing,” said Donnelly. “I don’t understand how they could videotape my daughter overdosing but they couldn’t help her.”

Photo

Donnelly remembers Heaven fondly as someone who was fun to be around.

“She was a really fun girl and she enjoyed hanging out with her friends,” said Donnelly.

Surrey RCMP issued a search warrant for the apartment where the incident allegedly occurred, and they also detained a person of interest before later releasing them.

Donnelly mentioned that the toxicology reports she received showed that Heaven’ had traces of cocaine in her system, but that more tests still need to be done.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.