UPDATE: Accused in Chilliwack shooting granted bail

RCMP Forensics officers investigate the scene of a shooting overnight Oct. 2 at Victoria Avenue and Corbould Street in Chilliwack. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A 24-year-old Abbotsford man facing eight charges after a shooting in a residential area near Chilliwack’s downtown core overnight Oct. 2 was granted bail Friday.

closeupphoto Brodie Gregory Douglas originally faced four charges: careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and mischief in relation to property for the Oct. incident, and assault from Sept. 1, 2013.

Four more charges have since been added: occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present, possessing a firearm with altered serial number, and two counts of having a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

ORIGINAL STORY: Suspect in custody after targeted shooting downtown Chilliwack

No one was injured in the late-night incident that saw the windows shot out of a blue Volkswagen station wagon parked in the driveway of a house at the corner of Victoria Avenue and Corbould Street.

A bail hearing was held in provincial court on Oct. 12 for Douglas at which the Crown sought his detention and defence his release to his parents under strict conditions. A publication ban on the hearing prevents the details of what was argued from being reported, but Judge Richard Browning ordered Douglas released Friday morning with strict bail conditions.

When Douglas appeared briefly in Chilliwack court for a scheduled bail hearing on Oct. 6, duty counsel recommended Douglas volunteer to be remanded until he can obtain his own counsel, which he did.

ORIGINAL STORY UPDATE: Firearms, assault charges for 24-year-old after Chilliwack shooting

The young man has no criminal record.

At his Oct. 6 appearance, the judge agreed with Crown counsel Grant Lindsey’s request for a no-contact order for two individuals: Nicole Trahan and Fernando Castano.

The day after the shooting, a visible bullet hole could be seen in the front passenger side of the vehicle at the Corbould address, and the bullet appeared to have travelled through the inside of the car destroying the driver’s side window.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said the shooting was likely targeted.

“Fortunately no one was injured in the shooting which we believe was targeted,” Rail said in a press release issued Oct. 10. “The investigation remains open as General Investigation Support Team officers and officers from the Lower Mainland District Integrated Forensic Identification Section continue their thorough examination of the evidence gathered by police.”

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 3 a white sedan linked to the incident was stopped on Highway 1 in Abbotsford where Douglas was taken into custody.

A loaded sawed-off shotgun and a rifle were also seized.