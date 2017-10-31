UPDATE: Abbotsford man dies in early morning Hwy 1. crash in Langley (with video)

One of two serious morning rush hour crashes

A 40-year-old man from Abbotsford has been identified as the victim of an early morning crash on Hwy. 1 in Langley.

At approximately 5:20 am, RCMP responded to a report of a three-vehicle collision in the east bound lanes of Hwy. 1 near the 232 Street exit.

Upon arrival at the scene, police located a black Acura in the ditch.

The lone male driver was deceased at the scene and has been identified as a resident of Abbotsford.

No injuries were sustained by the occupants of the other two vehicles involved.

Impairment and speed have not been ruled out as contributing factors in this collision, police said.

The incident is under investigation by the Port Mann RCMP, the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service (ICARS) and the B.C. Coroners Service.

BPTV video

About an hour later, there was another crash involving several vehicles just east of the 208 Street overpass, which backed up traffic all the way to 200 Street.

It appeared at least one vehicle had ended up in the ditch.

The serious crashes reduced eastbound traffic to one lane.

Multiple police, fire and ambulance units were called to both locations.

At one point, the Township of Langley fire department had three trucks at the crash site near 232 Street crash and four at the crash near the 208 Street overpass.