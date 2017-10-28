UPDATE: 55 WestJet flights delayed in â€˜significantâ€™ IT outage

Travellers being advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport

UPDATE: WestJet says previous IT issues have been fixed.

Those travelling on WestJet Saturday were told to plan ahead, due to a “significant” IT outage that impacted everything from reservations to check-ins.

The outage effected multiple systems including phone lines and booking flights online.

Fifty-five flights were delayed due to the technical difficulties, but passengers made it to their destination by end of day, WestJet said in a statement.

t.co

WestJet had advised travellers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.