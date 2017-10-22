UPDATE: 1,000 signatures already for petition started to stop Maple Ridge road straightening project

Petition in response to proposed plan to straighten section of Fern Cres. towards Golden Ears Park.

A petition has been started to protest the proposed plan to straighten Fern Crescent.

Nikki Kroetsch of Maple Ridge started the petition on change.org in response to the announcement by TransLink last week that it will be allocating $609,000 toward the realignment project from Eagles Hall at 132nd Avenue to 236 Street.

By Monday, more than a 1,000 people had signed the petition.

“We feel that this project is not the result of a decision based on the desires of the public that utilize this road and feel it is an unnecessary stressor to the freshwater ecosystems of the adjacent river, including several salmon populations,” Kroetsch’s post read on the petition-starting website.

“This road is not only an iconic area of Maple Ridge, but also acts as a mechanism to prevent people from speeding more than they already do on the way to Golden Ears,” the post continued.

These sentiments along with comments about the beauty of the area – the winding, tree-lined road to Golden Ears Provincial Park – were reasons why many signed the petition.

“That is beautiful road surrounded by some amazing old trees. Please leave the road as it is,” implored Gail Goddard.

“I believe that part of the charm of getting to the park is the beautiful drive through Fern Crescent,” wrote Debra Olafson, adding that she feels there are more pressing matters that council should be dealing witgh.

Amber Dakin believes this project is not a necessity.

“Money and attention needs to be put towards something that actually needs to be done,” she commented.

So far there has been mixed reaction to the proposed roadwork.

Those in favour of the project have cited the danger posed by the large vehicles and their loads that tend to use the road.

Stephen Rysen explained previously that nobody does the speed limit along the section of Fern Crescent and that it is easy for big trucks, minivans and vehicles with trailers to get scraped even when the drivers are being careful.

Yuri Melnikova said that signs and telephone poles lining the road have been sideswiped by vehicles.

City staff have said that design work must be done and that the public will be consulted before any work begins.

Kroetsch plans to deliver the petition to Maple Ridge Mayor Nicole Read.