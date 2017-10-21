UFV Theatre assistant professor Parjad Sharifi makes his PechaKucha pitch at a Creative Chilliwack event held last year at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Unique format highlights Chilliwackâ€™s creative depth

PechaKucha 20x20 returns to Chilliwack on Thursday

  • Sat Oct 21st, 2017 12:00am
  • News

Chilliwack residents are being invited to learn more about the untold stories of the city’s “creative economy.”

The third annual “Creative Chilliwack” is a free event that features eight local speakers, each with a unique story to tell delivered in a very unique ” PechaKucha 20×20″ format.

The event is Thursday, Oct. 26, 7–9 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack)

PechaKucha 20×20 is a simple presentation format where participants show 20 images, each for 20 seconds. The images advance automatically as they discuss the images.

“It will be fast-paced, insightful and inspirational,” say members of the Chilliwack Creative Commission.

They expect to have a full house, so reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-chilliwack-2017-tickets-37736368494

