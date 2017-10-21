Unique format highlights Chilliwackâ€™s creative depth

UFV Theatre assistant professor Parjad Sharifi makes his PechaKucha pitch at a Creative Chilliwack event held last year at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Chilliwack residents are being invited to learn more about the untold stories of the city’s “creative economy.”

The third annual “Creative Chilliwack” is a free event that features eight local speakers, each with a unique story to tell delivered in a very unique ” PechaKucha 20×20″ format.

The event is Thursday, Oct. 26, 7–9 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack)

PechaKucha 20×20 is a simple presentation format where participants show 20 images, each for 20 seconds. The images advance automatically as they discuss the images.

“It will be fast-paced, insightful and inspirational,” say members of the Chilliwack Creative Commission.

They expect to have a full house, so reserve your spot at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-chilliwack-2017-tickets-37736368494