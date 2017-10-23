Two wounded in South Surrey shooting

It happened in the 14300-block of Crescent Road

Police are investigating a South Surrey shooting this morning.

Surrey RCMP received reports of gunfire in the 14300-block of Crescent Road at approximately 2:10 a.m. today (Oct. 23).

When they arrived, officers found two people with gunshot wounds.

Officers are conducting neighbourhood canvassing and speaking with witnesses today.

Police say there may be road closures and traffic disruption during this time.

The investigation is still in its early stages.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit solvecrime.ca.