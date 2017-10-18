Two city workers and one contractor dead in Fernie ammonia leak

Two city employees, one contractor were killed in an ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena Tuesday

The City of Fernie has confirmed two city workers and one contractor were the victim’s of Tuesday’s ammonia leak at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

During a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Mary Giuliano said the names of the victims will not be released by the city, out of respect to the families.

RCMP Sgt. Trevor Tribes said police are still investigating the incident, along with WorkSafeBC who has deployed three investigators to the town of roughly 5,000 people.

Fernie fire chief Ted Ruiter, said the ammonia leak occurred at about 12:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, one person was found inside the arena, and taken to hospital. Firefighters found two others.

“Fernie is a tight knit community, and I know we will pull together like we have in the past,” Giuliano said, who added support has been arranged for the families involved.

