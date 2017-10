No one was injured as firefighters quickly contained blaze at the Shell on Sunday afternoon

A pickup truck started on fire at the Shell Sunday in Lake Country.

A gas station in Lake Country was evacuated Sunday afternoon when flames and smoke began pouring from a pickup truck parked at the pumps.

Firefighters arrived at the Shell on Highway 97 around 1:30 p.m. and quickly brought the fire under control.

An employee at the station said he was able to go back inside around 3 p.m. when he began mopping up the water that had accumulated from the automated sprinkler system.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire in the truck is unknown.