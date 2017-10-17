Trees fall on Parkinson bocce courts

Wind storm in Kelowna saw two trees fall on the bocce courts at Parkinson Rec. Centre

The bocce court at Parkinson Rec will be in need of repair after a tree fell on it Oct. 17, 2017. Image: Contributed

Kelowna bocce court players were out having a look at their court at Parkinson Rec. this evening after a wind storm came through Kelowna and knocked down dozens of trees.

Among the damage was at the bocce court at Parkinson where two trees fell across the three bocce courts.

When heavy winds tore through parts of Kelowna, the trees came up-rooted and fell on the court, which is located next to the popular pickleball courts.

The base of the trees was near an area of Mill Creek that flooded earlier this year and they fell across the courts. The two trees are completely uprooted.

Luckily no one was playing at the time of the day and the time of the year.

There are three bocce courts at the location, located in once fenced area.

