Richard Leblanc, executive director of Woodwynn Farms in Brentwood Bay, stands in front of the East Barn, which was not damaged in the fire this morning. (Alisa Howlett/file photo)

Trailer fire at Woodwynn Farms, cause under investigation

At around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Central Saanich Fire Department responded to a camper fire at the 7700 block of West Saanich Rd., the site of Woodwynn Farms.

  • Oct. 31, 2017 12:00 a.m.
When firefighters arrived, Central Saanich fire chief Chris Vrabel said they found the camper “fully engulfed.” There were no injuries, and no other property was damaged.

Creating Homefulness Society executive director Richard Leblanc said he was alerted to the fire by his dog, Buddha, who was barking. He said the camper was used for storage at the time.

The fire is still under investigation by the fire department and Central Saanich Police.

