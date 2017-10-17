Traffic snarled on Hwy 19 at Parksville weigh station

Traffic heading northbound on Highway 19 has been turned around after a tree knocked down a hydro pole. — J.R. Rardon photo

Northbound traffic is being turned around on Highway 19 just north of the weigh station, and re-directed through Parksville.

Eye-witness reports say a long line of cars is being slowly sent back down the highway on-ramp into Parksville, with some large trucks reversing down the ramp this morning (Tuesday, Oct. 17) . Traffic heading northbound has also been turned around and cleared out.

RCMP and firefighters are on the scene, helping to divert traffic.

The cause is reportedly hydro-related.

There is also a stalled vehicle northbound waiting for a tow truck.

According to BC Hydro, there are power outages in Nanoose Bay and near Hilliers as of 9 a.m.

More to come.

— NEWS Staff