Traffic snarled on Hwy 19 at Parksville weigh station

Northbound traffic is being turned around on Highway 19 just north of the weigh station, and re-directed through Parksville.
Eye-witness reports say a long line of cars is being slowly sent back down the highway on-ramp into Parksville, with some large trucks reversing down the ramp this morning. Traffic heading northbound has also been turned around and cleared out.
RCMP and firefighters are on the scene, helping to divert traffic.
The cause is reportedly hydro-related.
There is also a stalled vehicle northbound waiting for a tow truck.
According to BC Hydro, there are power outages in Nanoose Bay and near Hilliers as of 9 a.m.
More to come.
— NEWS Staff