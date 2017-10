Vehicles backed up between 200 Street and Fraser Highway Monday evening

A traffic signal was knocked onto the Langley Bypass Monday, backing up traffic for blocks during the afternoon commute. Submitted photo

A traffic signal was knocked onto the road, blocking westbound traffic on the Langley Bypass during the afternoon commute Monday.

According to a witness, vehicles were backed up between 200 Street and Fraser Highway.

At the same time, a vehicle stalled in the left turn lane from the Bypass onto 200 Street, creating further headaches for drivers.