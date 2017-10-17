Town Council hears from anti-fire hall group

A group of citizens who do not want the extra tax bill to pay for a new fire hall appeared at the October 10 Town Council meeting to express their displeasure at plans for a $6.1 million borrowing referendum

A contingent at the Town Council meeting gallery on October 10th waited patiently for an hour before delivering their message of dissatisfaction with plans for a new fire hall.

Without delegation status, the group was restricted to asking questions at the conclusion of the regular meeting.

Spokesperson Ellen Tzakis delivered a letter to Council outlining the group’s concerns. (The first meeting of people opposing a proposal to borrow up to $6.1 million dollars in a December 9th referendum drew more than 100.)

“We would like to hear about options,” she said. “We are not interested in higher taxes in Creston. We want a more reasonable fire hall solution.”

Mayor Ron Toyota told the group that open houses had been conducted to gather input from citizens and that another is scheduled for October 22. He also handed each person a package that includes detailed information about the process in getting to the referendum stage, tax implications and the extent of public consultation.

In other Town Council news:

• Council voted to refer back to staff a report from Steffan Klassen, director of finances, about the need to consider insurance in the event that the Town of Creston web site has a security breach. Staff will review insurance options and present them to council soon. Klassen said one option would cost about $6,000 annually, and a pro-rated amount for the remainder of the fiscal year would be about $1,500. Funds are available in the 2017 budget.

“We should proceed,” Couns. Jim Elford said. “If we wait, for sure we will be in trouble.”

• The Town of Creston plans to invite proposals from owners who have empty property spaces in the downtown core as a way to add to green space. With one vacant property being developed into a sitting area, other options for similar projects could be considered, Council was told.

• Council voted to continue supporting the Woodstove Exchange Program coordinated by the RDCK. Only one application was received in 2017 for the $100 Town portion of the rebate.

• Toyota will attend a leadership forum organized by the Local Government Leadership Academy on the Lower Mainland. His travel expenses are already covered as he is already scheduled to be in the area prior to the forum.

• Council voted to start the process for a development variance permit after work started on a project to put a roof over an equipment display at the Creston Museum. In order to proceed, a DVP will be required. Couns. Kevin Boehmer voted against, but did not ask his vote to be recorded in the minutes.