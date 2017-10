Two open houses to reveal details of the Town of Princeton's proposal to build an indoor pool, aquatic and wellness centre, were announced Thursday morning.

A notice from the municipality states the open houses will be held November 8.

The will be a session between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. and session from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The open houses will be held at Riverside Community Centre.