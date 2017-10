The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie sales completed recently and the proceeds totalled $5,200 between the two locations. The Child Development Centre was the recipient of the money and they plan to use the proceeds for their Youth in Action program. Back row left: CDC’s Halmander Chomhan; Tim Hortons’ Terry Goulet, promotions and store manager; front row: second from right, CDC’s Sandy Meidlinger and Tim Hortons owner Jordan Servatius, along with several CDC clients.

Annie Gallant photo