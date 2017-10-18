Thousands without power on northern Vancouver Island

Nearly 7,000 residents on the north island are without power this hour as BC Hydro is responding to multiple outages.

The lights went out in Port Hardy, Port Alice and Port McNeil just before 10:30 a.m. this morning due in some parts to a transmission circuit failure. Other outages are still under investigation.

There is no expected return of service, according to BC Hydro’s power outage page.

It’s unknown if these outages are due to the recent storm that has been blowing through the area for the past 48 hours.

A wind warning remains in effect from Environment Canada with gusts reaching up to 110 km/h over exposed coastal areas.

