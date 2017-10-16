Thornhill residents advised to continue to boil water

The Boil Water Advisory issued on October 10, 2017 remains in effect for those connected to the Thornhill Community Water System, including the Lower Thornhill, Upper Thornhill, Queensway and Copper Mountain areas.

Regional District staff have disinfected the main domestic water storage facilities, flushed the lower and upper distribution systems and continue to test the water quality in the system.

Recent laboratory testing now indicates the presence of Total Coliform Bacteria in a single area of the lower system. Total coliforms are a group of naturally occurring bacteria and viruses commonly found in the environment. They occur naturally in soil or vegetation, as well as mammals, including humans. Total coliform bacteria are not likely to cause illness, although their presence indicates a water supply may be vulnerable to impacts by more harmful microorganisms.

The Regional District feels it is important to maintain a precautionary approach. Staff will be repeating the flushing programs and continuing with water quality sampling throughout the system.

The Regional District is working as quickly as possible to remediate this water quality situation.

Laboratory sampling to date has reaffirmed the two deep groundwater supply wells continue to provide high quality water with no indication of total coliforms within well water. Testing results also indicate no total coliforms within the storage facilities.

We will be maintaining updates on our web site, www.rdks.bc.ca and expect to provide additional information to the media on Wednesday October 18, 2017.

Please share this information with your community members.

The Regional District understands the impact this situation has on residents and businesses. We request customers to remain patient and exercise caution while consuming Thornhill community water until further notice.

We sincerely apologize for this inconvenience and thank you for your ongoing understanding while staff work to resolve this issue for you.

