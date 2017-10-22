Third storm in a week hits Chilliwack

A rainfall warning for Chilliwack has ended, but strong, blustery winds persisted Sunday morning.

Power, which had been knocked out for nearly 2,600 BC Hydro at the height of the storm, was back on by Sunday morning.

The storm brought an additional 24 millimetres of rain, according to environment Canada, adding to the nearly 100 mm that fell during three storms that hit the Lower Mainland over the past week.

According to Environment Canada, showers will persists for the next couple days, before giving way to sun on Tuesday.