Thieves cut through locked gate, steal jackhammer

Unsolved crime occurred sometime overnight Oct. 12 at a business on Kenworth Road

Suspects cut through a locked gate and stole a jackhammer and other power tools in a theft last week.

The incident occurred sometime overnight Oct. 12 at a business on Kenworth Road, according to a Crime Stoppers unsolved crimes report provided by Nanaimo RCMP.

“Locks to the gates surrounding the property were cut and thieves rummaged through property before taking a gas can, jackhammer and several power tools,” the report noted.

The items stolen were valued between $4,000-5,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, text 274637, keyword Nanaimo or submit a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.