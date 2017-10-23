Thieves canâ€™t start off road vehicle

It can be frustrating when your off road vehicle doesn't start.

However if that vehicle happens to be the target of thieves, it can be a blessing.

Police are investigating the break in to a trailer and the attempted theft of a side-by-side from a home on Princeton Summerland Road, according to RCMP Sergeant Barry Kennedy.

The occupants of the residence were not at home at the time of the incident, which was reported to police by a neighbor on October 12.

“A neighbor noticed the driveway gate was open and went to check out the property,” said Kennedy.