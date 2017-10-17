Theft of items from unlocked work truck

Activities of the police during the past week

Penticton are investigating the theft of about $800 worth of equipment from a work truck that was left unlocked on Huth Avenue Monday.

Reportedly taken was a Next Generation vehicle programmer with the serial number X1114076AECB7 and a Makita cordless radio.

****

On Oct. 15 a yellow Campbell Hausfeld air compressor was reported stolen from a residence on Braelyn Crescent.

Entry was believed to be through a rear door. The owners had just moved into the home.

****

A number of items including Versace sunglasses and sailing gear were taken Monday from an unlocked vehicle parked on Fairhaven Street.

Also reported missing were alcohol and a personal floatation device.

****

A Nissan Pulsar vehicle parked on Atkinson Street was broken into Monday. A 300-watt Kenwood amplifier was taken from the backseat of the car.

****

Employees at a commercial building in the 1300-block of Carmi Avenue arrived at work to find the rear window smashed.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said a video from a camera at the building showed a male smashing the window with a rock at about 2 p.m. Oct. 14.

It’s unknown at this time what was taken.

****

Police are continuing to investigate a break in at a residence on Green Avenue East between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The suspect(s) entered through a back patio door which may have been left open. Reported missing is a Dell laptop computer and jewellery.