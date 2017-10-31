The Trick-or-Treat map is back, updated with 2016 census data

Use the interactive map to find the densest trick-or-treating neighbourhoods

Wondering where to trick-or-treat this year?

Be sure to check in with the Trick-or-Treat Onslaught app by CensusMapper.ca, which is back again. Updated with 2016 census data, it shows the number of trick-or-treat aged children per square kilometre.

The app marks children aged 3 through 14 as being of trick-or-treat age, and in Greater Victoria the densest hoods for trick-or-treating include the Colquitz, Glanford and Gordon Head areas of Saanich, Vic West and the Camosun Jubilee area of Saanich-Oak Bay.

Quadra Village, for example, has more than 300 trick-or-treaters in the immediate vicinity.

During the last two Halloweens about 150,000 Canadians used CensusMapper.ca to plan for the “onslaught,” says the site.

It also provides a suggestive to find the best trick-or-treating neighbourhoods.

And this year CensusMapper.ca added a third app this year that maps out Canada’s haunted houses. Using a not-so-subtle hint of , the Haunted Houses app uses Stats Canada data to gauge “dwellings not occupied by usual residents.”

“We say they are haunted and mapped the percentage of haunted dwellings,” says the CensusMapper.ca webpage. “If usual residents don’t live there, who does? We think they are haunted by the ghosts of unaffordability, financial impossibilities and economic desparation, so usual residents have fled.”