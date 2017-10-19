The Junco has no plans to travel south

If like me you are still keeping your bird feeders topped-up, then you have probably noticed the number of Dark-eyed Juncos around.

These little hooded sparrows prefer to feed on the ground. I watch them as they arrive and quickly pick up any seed that has dropped to the ground. They then seem to have a little meeting to decide who is going to fly up to the feeder to scatter more seed.

Juncos stay with us year round but move to lower elevations in the winter. A fun bird to watch, they have a well defined pecking order, and are a scrappy little bird. An easily identified bird, the male has a very distinct black hood, while the female’s is less pronounced. The flash of white from the outer tail feathers while flitting around feeding is a dead giveaway.

These hardy birds can be found from as far north as the Artic, only moving southward when the weather forces them to. Snow does not faze the Dark-eyed Junco whatsoever.